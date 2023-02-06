Satoshi Kodaira posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Satoshi Kodaira hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Kodaira finished his day tied for 29th at 7 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Satoshi Kodaira had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kodaira's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kodaira chipped in his fourth from 76 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kodaira at 5 under for the round.