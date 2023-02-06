Sam Stevens shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sam Stevens hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stevens finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Stevens's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Stevens chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Stevens had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 4 under for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 3 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stevens to 2 under for the round.