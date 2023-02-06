S.Y. Noh putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, S.Y. Noh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 11th, S.Y. Noh's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved S.Y. Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Noh his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Noh had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Noh got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Noh hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

Noh hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.