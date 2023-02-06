S.H. Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

S.H. Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

Kim stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 195-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.