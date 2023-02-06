Ryan Moore shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 245 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Moore missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.