Ryan Armour shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour hit 13 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Armour's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

Armour his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Armour hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left Armour with a bogey. This put Armour at even for the day.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.