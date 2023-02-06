-
Russell Knox putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox's 115-yard approach settles 23-inches from the cup at AT&T Pebble Beach
In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Russell Knox makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Russell Knox's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
