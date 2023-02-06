Robby Shelton shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Robby Shelton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Shelton had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to even for the round.