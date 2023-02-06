Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Werenski's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Werenski's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.