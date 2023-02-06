Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Peter Malnati hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Keith Mitchell and Denny McCarthy; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; and Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 3 under for the round.