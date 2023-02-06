Paul Haley II shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Paul Haley II hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his round tied for 59th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Peter Malnati and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Beau Hossler, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Haley II hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to even-par for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Haley II hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Haley II got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haley II to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Haley II hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Haley II got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haley II to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Haley II got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Haley II to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Haley II's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.