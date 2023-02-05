Nick Taylor putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Nick Taylor's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 118 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Taylor's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.