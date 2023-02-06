Nick Hardy shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Hardy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Hardy got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hardy's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hardy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hardy to 3 over for the round.