MJ Daffue shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, MJ Daffue hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Peter Malnati and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Beau Hossler, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Daffue reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Daffue at 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Daffue's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Daffue's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Daffue's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Daffue hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Daffue had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Daffue chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.