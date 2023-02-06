Michael Kim delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his day tied for 11th at 11 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Michael Kim hit an approach shot from 227 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.