Matthew NeSmith rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. NeSmith finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 11th, Matthew NeSmith's 96 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, NeSmith's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a double bogey on par-5 14th. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, NeSmith chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.