Martin Trainer shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Trainer's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

Trainer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Trainer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.