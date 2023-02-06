Mark Hubbard putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mark Hubbard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Peter Malnati and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Beau Hossler, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Mark Hubbard had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 241 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.