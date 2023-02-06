  • Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin's low tee shot sets up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.