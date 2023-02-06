Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Griffin hit his 74 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin hit a tee shot 107 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin got a double bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.