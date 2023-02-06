Kyle Westmoreland shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kyle Westmoreland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Westmoreland hit his 236 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Westmoreland had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Westmoreland's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Westmoreland's 221 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Westmoreland had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 5 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Westmoreland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 3 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.