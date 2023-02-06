  • Kurt Kitayama shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Kurt Kitayama dials back wedge and birdies at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.