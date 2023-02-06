Kurt Kitayama shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kurt Kitayama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 29th at 7 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 516-yard par-5 second, Kitayama went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kitayama's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kitayama had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kitayama to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kitayama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.

At the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kitayama reached the green in 4 and rolled a 40-foot putt saving par. This put Kitayama at 4 over for the round.