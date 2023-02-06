Kevin Yu posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Yu hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Yu finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Yu had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Yu to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Yu hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Yu's 92 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 5 under for the round.