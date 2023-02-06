  • Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 6 at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.