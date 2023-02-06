Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Kisner had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Kisner hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 3 under for the round.