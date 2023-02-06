Keith Mitchell posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Keith Mitchell hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Mitchell finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Peter Malnati and Denny McCarthy; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; and Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Keith Mitchell hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 2 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.