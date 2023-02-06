Justin Rose shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Justin Rose hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Rose got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Rose hit a tee shot 103 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 6 under for the round.