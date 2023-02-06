Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Bramlett hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 516-yard par-5 second. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bramlett's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett's tee shot went 153 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Bramlett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bramlett's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.