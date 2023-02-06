Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 63rd at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Spieth's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Spieth's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.