Jonas Blixt shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jonas Blixt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Blixt hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

Blixt his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 1 under for the round.

At the 543-yard par-5 18th, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Blixt to 1 under for the round.