Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 11th, Dahmen's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dahmen chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Dahmen at 2 under for the round.