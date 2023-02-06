Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Harry Higgs hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Higgs's tee shot went 153 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.