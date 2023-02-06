Harry Hall shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Harry Hall hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hall finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hall had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Hall hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hall's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hall hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hall hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hall to 4 under for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.