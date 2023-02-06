Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.