Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Sigg's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Sigg hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sigg at even-par for the round.

On the par-5 second, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Sigg hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sigg hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.