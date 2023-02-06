Greg Chalmers shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Greg Chalmers hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 70th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Chalmers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Chalmers got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Chalmers to 3 over for the round.