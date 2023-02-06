Geoff Ogilvy shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Geoff Ogilvy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ogilvy finished his day in 74th at 3 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Ogilvy got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ogilvy to 1 over for the round.

Ogilvy his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ogilvy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ogilvy's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ogilvy to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Ogilvy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ogilvy to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ogilvy hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Ogilvy to 1 over for the round.

Ogilvy got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ogilvy to 2 over for the round.