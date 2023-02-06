Garrick Higgo shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Peter Malnati and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Beau Hossler, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Higgo's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgo had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Higgo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgo at 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo hit a tee shot 106 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Higgo's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 6 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 13th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 5 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Higgo's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.