Fabián Gómez shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fabián Gómez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gómez's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Gómez chipped his fifth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gómez had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Gómez hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 3 over for the round.