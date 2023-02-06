Eric Cole shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Eric Cole hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cole finished his day tied for 15th at 9 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 198 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Cole chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Cole chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Cole had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Cole hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cole's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.