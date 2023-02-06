Dylan Wu shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dylan Wu hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 27th at 7 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Wu's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Wu hit his 106 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.