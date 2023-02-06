Doc Redman shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Doc Redman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Redman hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Redman hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left Redman with a bogey. This put Redman at 2 over for the day.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.