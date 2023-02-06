  • Strong putting brings Denny McCarthy a 8-under 64 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy finishes strong with birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.