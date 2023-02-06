Strong putting brings Denny McCarthy a 8-under 64 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under with Peter Malnati and Keith Mitchell; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; and Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Denny McCarthy had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 7 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 8 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 7 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, McCarthy hit his 109 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 8 under for the round.