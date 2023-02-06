Dean Burmester shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dean Burmester hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Burmester had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Burmester's 79 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 second, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burmester to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burmester had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 1 under for the round.