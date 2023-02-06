David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

David Lingmerth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lingmerth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Lingmerth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lingmerth had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.