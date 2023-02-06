Danny Willett putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Danny Willett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Danny Willett's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.