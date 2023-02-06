Cody Gribble shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cody Gribble hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gribble finished his day tied for 70th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Gribble's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 ninth, Gribble took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and three putted for triple bogey. This moved Gribble to 2 over for the day.

At the 516-yard par-5 second, Gribble got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gribble to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Gribble had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gribble to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Gribble hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gribble at 2 over for the round.

Gribble hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Gribble to 3 over for the round.