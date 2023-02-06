Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hoffman's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoffman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.