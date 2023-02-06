Chad Ramey shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chad Ramey hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 70th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Ramey got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ramey's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ramey chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ramey at 3 over for the round.