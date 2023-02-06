Callum Tarren shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Callum Tarren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Brandon Wu, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, and Beau Hossler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Tarren chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tarren hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his sixth shot and finishing with a double bogey. This moved Tarren to 4 over for the day.

Tarren got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 5 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Tarren chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 over for the round.

After a 187 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 5 over for the round.