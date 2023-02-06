Byeong Hun An comes back from a rocky start in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. An finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, Byeong Hun An missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Byeong Hun An to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, An had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, An chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.