Brian Stuard shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 70th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stuard's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Stuard's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stuard at even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.